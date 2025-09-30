PENGASSAN, Dangote Refinery Reconciliation Meeting Ends In Stalemate

The meeting between the delegation of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association (PENGASSAN) and the management of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery over the lingering industrial dispute has ended in a deadlock.

The reconciliation meeting called by the Federal Government started at about 4 p.m. on Monday.

The meeting, which had the Minister of Labour and Employment, Mohammed Dingyadi, as well as the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkiruka Onyejeocha, in attendance, lasted for about nine hours into the early hours of Tuesday.

Following the stalemate, Dingyadi said the meeting would reconvene to resolve the deadlock at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.