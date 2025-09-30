Saliba Signs New Long-Term Deal At Arsenal

William Saliba has signed a new long-term contract with Arsenal, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.

The France defender has reportedly put pen to paper on a five-year deal, which will keep him at the club until 2030. His previous contract had been due to run until 2027.

Saliba, 24, had been expected to extend his stay at the Emirates despite earlier reported interest from Real Madrid.

The centre-back joined the Gunners in 2019 but had a number of loan spells before establishing himself as a regular in Mikel Arteta’s team during the 2022/23 season.

Since then Saliba has been at the heart of an Arsenal side that has finished second in each of the past three seasons in the Premier League.

“I feel at home. We have a good team, we have a good squad, we have good staff. The coach is perfect for me, so it’s the best place to be,” said Saliba.

“I enjoy every day when I have the chance to wear this shirt. I try to give everything, and now I’ll give even more to this club and to the fans.”

Manager Arteta said: “William is loved by all the players and staff, and that speaks volumes about his character, commitment and attitude every day.

“Since joining us, William has grown so much, embraced responsibility, and has created a strong connection with our supporters and everyone at the club.”

Arsenal are second in the Premier League, two points behind leaders Liverpool after six games of the season.