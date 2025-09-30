Tinubu Orders Thorough Probe Into Arise News Anchor’s Death

President Bola Tinubu has ordered a probe into probe into the death of Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu, a news anchor and producer with Arise Television.

Maduagwu died on Sunday in an armed robbery incident at her residence in the Katampe district of Abuja.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu said he received the news of Maduagwu’s passing with “deep sorrow”.

“Ms Maduagwu was a promising professional journalist whose life was cut short in a cruel and condemnable manner,” Tinubu said.

“Security and law enforcement agencies should conduct a quick and thorough investigation into the incident and ensure that the perpetrators are apprehended and brought to justice without delay.”

Tinubu also commiserated with the bereaved family, assuring Nigerians that his administration remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens and will continue to strengthen measures aimed at combating crime in all its forms.

