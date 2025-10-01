Independence Day: Nigeria Has Been Greatly Diminished Under APC’s Leadership — Obi

Former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of diminishing what was once a promising nation at Nigeria’s independence.

He stated this at a press conference on the state of the nation in Abuja on Wednesday.

“In 1999, we overcame military dictatorship and restored democracy, beginning a renewed journey toward prosperity, freedom, and justice.

“That journey helped us build Africa’s largest economy and strengthen democratic institutions. But over the last decade, under the APC’s incompetent, divisive, and corrupt leadership, Nigeria has been greatly diminished,” said Obi.

‘Bleak Picture’

Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, said Nigeria had been poised at independence in 1960 to not only be the giant of Africa but a world powerhouse.

He argued that despite the polices of the current administration plunging over 15 million people below the poverty line in its first year alone, it still pursues a tax regime, demanding its citizens pay more to the government despite benefiting little or nothing in return.

“Today, the picture is bleak. Our total debt stands at about ₦175 trillion, nearly 50 percent of GDP, without any improvement in productive sectors. Nigeria has fallen to the fourth-largest economy in Africa, behind South Africa, Egypt, and Algeria. Our democracy is now described as ‘undemocratic.'” he stated.

Insecurity

He also slammed the APC-led government for what he called reckless borrowing that has further impoverished the nation with its leaders feasting while the people are fasting.

“In just one year, this administration pushed over 15 million Nigerians into acute poverty. Today, more than 150 million Nigerians lack access to basic healthcare, education, water, and sanitation.

“This number grows daily under an APC government that pursues brutal revenue-driven policies while ignoring the welfare of its people. Nigeria now ranks among the lowest in the world on human development indicators.

“This government taxes struggling citizens and small businesses heavily, while indulging in extravagance. Billions are spent on new presidential jets, yachts, and luxury cars that cost more than the entire 2024 budget for primary healthcare,” the former presidential candidated added.

On insecurity, Obi claimed that billions of naira had been paid as ransom, with Nigerians increasingly unsafe in the nation due to an apparent lack of leadership and direction.

‘Old Politics Must End’

He is, however, confident that Nigeria can overcome these challenges with competent, compassionate, and people-centred leadership, drawing from examples like Indonesia, Bangladesh, and India.

“The current administration’s failures must not lead us to despair. They should instead fuel our determination to rebuild. Nigeria has the resources, talent, and resilience to become an industrialised nation in record time.

“With the right leadership, we can defeat terrorism, restore security, and guarantee Nigerians safe communities where enterprise and social life can thrive. We must end a system where leaders feast while the people starve, where politics enriches a few and impoverishes the many,” the former governor said.

According to him, the “old politics must end,” and a “new politics of prosperity” for all must begin.

President Bola Tinubu, during his nationwide broadcast to mark Nigeria’s 65th independence anniversary, assured Nigerians that with the reforms carried out by his administration, the worst is over.

Tinubu said that Nigeria has finally turned the corner.