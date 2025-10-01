Let’s Farm Our Land, Build Our Factories, Tinubu Tells Nigerians

As Nigeria marks its 65th Independence Day anniversary, President Bola Tinubu has said that all hands must be on deck to reposition the country among its peers globally.

READ ALSO: Full Text Of President Tinubu’s Independence Anniversary Address 2025

The President, who stated this during his address to the nation as part of activities for the anniversary on Wednesday, said Nigeria must be a nation of producers, not just consumers.

“Now, we must all turn on the taps of productivity, innovation, and enterprise, just as the Ministry of Interior has done with our travel passports, by quickening the processing. In this regard, I urge the sub-national entities to join us in nation-building.

“Let us farm our land and build factories to process our produce. Let us patronise ‘Made-in-Nigeria’ goods. I say Nigeria first. Let us pay our taxes,” said Tinubu.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

‘Message Of Hope’

The President explained that though the economic reforms introduced by his administration, including the removal of the fuel subsidy, came with “temporary pains,” allowing Nigeria to descend into economic chaos or bankruptcy was not an option.

“Fellow Nigerians, I have always candidly acknowledged that these reforms have come with some temporary pains. The biting effects of inflation and the rising cost of living remain a significant concern to our government.

“However, the alternative of allowing our country to descend into economic chaos or bankruptcy was not an option. Our macro-economic progress has proven that our sacrifices have not been in vain,” he stated.

New Foundation

Tinubu also told Nigerians that his administration was laying a new foundation cast in concrete, not on quicksand.

“The accurate measure of our success will not be limited to economic statistics alone, but rather in the food on our families’ tables, the quality of education our children receive, the electricity in our homes, and the security in our communities.

“Let me assure you of our administration’s determination to ensure that the resources we have saved and the stability we have built are channelled into these critical areas. Today, the governors at the state level and local government autonomy are yielding more developments.

“Therefore, on this 65th Anniversary of Our Independence, my message is hope and a call to action. The federal government will continue to do its part to fix the plumbing in our economy.

“Finally, let all hands be on deck. Let us believe, once more, in the boundless potential of our great nation. With Almighty God on our side, I can assure you that the dawn of a new, prosperous, self-reliant Nigeria is here,” the President added.