Nigeria @65: Democracy Only Works If Intelligent People Vote — Leke Alder

Strategy consultant, Leke Alder, says democracy can only thrive when intelligent people cast their votes.

“Democracy only works when intelligent people cast their votes. It is not a game of numbers. True democracy is a game of intelligent numbers,” Alder said on Wednesday at The Platform Nigeria, held in Iganmu, Lagos, and hosted by Covenant Nation.

The lawyer, who spoke at the event, themed Rebuilding Our Nation, marked Nigeria’s Independence Day and presented a session on electronic voting.

He argued that adopting e-voting was neither complex nor beyond Nigeria’s capacity.

“There is nothing sophisticated about it, and the intelligence of Nigerians is almost 80 per cent. That is very high for our country,” he said.

Criticising the current voting process, he noted that the real issue is the responsiveness of elected officials to the electorate.

“Once you vote them in, they are on their own. They are appropriating money. You don’t really know them. How many people know their representatives?” he asked.

“Empowerment is taken away from the people. You are discouraged from voting by spending eight hours at the polling station,” he added.

Why Phone Voting Is Possible

Alder said electronic and mobile voting was achievable, noting that Nigerians already use phones for sensitive transactions. He also challenged young people to demand reforms.

“It is feasible. How come we can do everything, even pay to God with our phone, and we can’t vote with our phone?” he asked.

“The youths organised EndSARS. Why can’t they push this through? If they don’t, my generation, who are mainly in their 60s and 70s, will continue as it is, and it’s not working. How many people are satisfied?”

Querying Nigeria’s contradictions, he asked, “How come Nigerians can do very well everywhere except Nigeria?”.

Ending Money Politics

Alder urged urgent reforms to end vote buying and wasteful election practices.

“In order to correct these anomalies, there must be electoral reforms. Spending huge amounts of money at the polling booth must be discouraged.

“It is poor productivity. Why can’t we poll votes by phone?” he asked.

Alder stressed that the government alone cannot solve unemployment and called for a shift towards true representative governance.

“The government doesn’t have the capacity to hire all the people in the job market. Only the private sector can significantly reduce that number.

“There is democracy, but no representative governance. Political office holders must be answerable to the people, not the other way round,” he said.