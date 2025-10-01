Nigeria’s 2026 World Cup Qualification Important To Give Africa A Voice, Odegbami Tells Osimhen, Others

Former Nigerian international Segun Odegbami has stated that Nigeria’s participation at the 2026 World Cup is vital to give Africa a voice on the world stage.

Odegbami, who spoke on the ‘Role of Sports in Global Geo-Politics,’ explained that sports had the capacity to checkmate the geopolitical games of the superpowers and earn Africa the respect to sit at the table of negotiations in a new world order.

“It is very important for the Super Eagles to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, so that Africa will have a voice. So, over to you, Victor Osimhen, Lookman Ademola, Troost William-Ekong, (Stanley) Nwabali, Tolu Arokodare, Simon Moses, Ola Aina, Tobi Amusan, Anthony Joshua, Ese Brume, and the rest of them,” the former footballer said.

According to him, there are African investments in the over $2 trillion global sports economy, just as African athletes have made a name for the continent in international competitions.

He, therefore, urged African nations to speak with one voice to ensure equality and confront the injustice in global sports.

“Africa must come as a superpower of a different kind, too,” Odegbami said.

“Were that to happen, will anyone question what sports has to do with geopolitics anymore? Or whether the economic benefits that the World Cup will bring to the country would not affect the price of fish in their local market.

“Africa, led by Nigeria, again, must be ready to revisit the tested geopolitical alliance of 1976, if the need arises, and make a global statement that at the World Cup, we must all celebrate the freedom and equality of all humanity.

“The continent must rise with one voice and in one accord to confront such injustice at the table of civilisations in this imagined new world order,” he added.

Odegbami retired from international football in 1981, after 47 appearances for Nigeria between 1976 and 1981.

The winger, nicknamed ‘Mathematical,’ was known for his precision crosses and brilliant play.

The Super Eagles’ failure to secure maximum points away to South Africa in Bloemfontein on September 9, 2025, left Nigeria’s 2026 World Cup hopes hanging by a thread.

With two matches left to play in the group, Nigeria are four points behind Benin Republic, and three points behind South Africa, following a sanction against Bafana Bafana for fielding an ineligible player against Lesotho.

Three points and three goals were deducted from the South Africans, who had earlier topped Group C.

FIFA’s action leaves Bafana Bafana on 14 points and second behind Benin Republic, who are topping the group, while the Super Eagles are on 11 points alongside Rwanda.

The Super Eagles will play against Lesotho on October 10, and Benin Republic four days later.