Renowned Primatologist Jane Goodall Dies At 91

Goodall “passed away due to natural causes” while in California on a speaking tour of the United States, the institute said in a statement on social media.

British primatologist Jane Goodall, who studied chimpanzees and became a renowned wildlife crusader, has died aged 91, her institute said Wednesday.

She was also the first scientist to observe that the apes, like humans, use tools and feel emotions.

She was the first researcher to give them names, rather than numbers.

She died, aged 91, while conducting a speaking tour in the United States, her institute said Wednesday. Clad in her classic collared shirt and shorts, binoculars in hand, Goodall transformed human understanding of chimpanzees.

Acclaimed for her discoveries, she later morphed into a wildlife crusader, criss-crossing the world to plead the cause of humans’ closest ape relatives and the wider planet.

Goodall imitated chimpanzees, sat with them in trees, and shared their bananas during her trail-blazing research in Tanzania into the apes’ true nature.

Her scientific breakthroughs “have profoundly altered the world’s view of animal intelligence and enriched our understanding of humanity”, the head of the US-based John Templeton Foundation said in 2021 when awarding her its prestigious individual lifetime achievement award.

Fellow naturalist and friend David Attenborough told Britain’s Daily Telegraph in 2010 she was “a woman who had turned the world of zoology upside down”.

Termites, Twigs

Born on April 3, 1934, in London, Goodall’s love of wild animals began in infancy, when her father gave her a stuffed toy chimpanzee, which she kept for the rest of her life.

She was also a fan of Tarzan books, about a boy raised in the jungle by apes who falls in love with a woman called Jane.

“When I was 10, I dreamed of going to Africa, living with animals and writing books about them,” she told CNN in 2017.

In 1957, she took up a friend’s invitation to visit Kenya, where she began working for famed palaeontologist Louis Leakey.

Her big break came when Leakey sent her to study chimpanzees in the wild in Tanzania, becoming the first of three women he appointed to study great apes in their natural habitat, along with America’s Dian Fossey (gorillas) and Canada’s Birute Galdikas (orangutans).

Despite Goodall’s lack of scientific training, Leakey “felt her passion for and knowledge of animals and nature, high energy, and fortitude made her a great candidate to study the chimpanzees,” according to National Geographic magazine, which featured Goodall on its cover in 1965.

It was in Gombe National Park that Goodall famously witnessed a male whom she called David Greybeard using a grass stalk to fish termites out of a termite mound.

She later saw Greybeard and a second animal, Goliath, stripping leaves off a twig to turn it into a better tool for digging out termites.

On the strength of her discoveries, Leakey packed Goodall off to Cambridge University for doctoral research.

She became only the eighth person to earn a PhD at Cambridge without first possessing an undergraduate degree.