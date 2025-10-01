VIDEO: Constitutional Review Will Bring True Federalism — Benjamin Kalu

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, on Wednesday said constitutional review would bring true federalism in the country.

He stated this while briefing journalists at his office in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

“The best way to strengthen Nigeria’s true federalism is through continuous, deliberate, intentional reforms that respond to our present reality,” he stated.

“No federation is ever static, same for Nigeria. In United States, it took over two centuries of amendments, the Supreme Court interpretations to balance state and federal powers.”

According to him, constitutional amendments have been used to manage diversity in India, while keeping its unions strong.

He argued that Nigeria’s path must also be adaptive, saying responsibility must be aligned with capacities.

“States and local governments must be empowered to deliver in areas closest to the people such as primary education, policing, infrastructure while the Federal Government continues to focus on national cohesion, national defence and micro, economic stability.

“The ongoing constitutional review process continues to provide a lawful platform for these adjustments.”

