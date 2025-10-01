VIDEO: Nigeria Needs Independent Institutions That Promote Civic Rights — Ex-Kosovo President

Former President of Kosovo Republic, Atifete Jahjaga, on Wednesday harped on the importance of promoting civil rights in Nigeria.

Jahjaga spoke in Lagos at the 2025 The Platform Nigeria, an Independence Day event hosted by Covenant Nation Church in Iganmu, Lagos, as Nigeria marks its 65th Independence Day on October 1.

According to her, Africa’s most populous nation needs independent institutions that preserve civic rights.

“We need to be bold enough to adapt to changing time to show readiness and commitment,” she said.

“We ought to aim to create institutions that are independent and show checks and balances, institutions that are resistant to extremist ideologies that are on the rise throughout the world, institutions that guarantee us civic rights and liberties.

“Once we achieve this, we can say that we have seen democracy at work. But until then, we must not get discouraged. We must never give up or even open way to populist or nationalist ideologies that are ready to expliot the emotions of our citizens with promises that are impossible to be kept.”

She called on all Nigerians, especially women to participate decision making.

According to her, both Nigerian men and women should colloborate in democratic norms.

