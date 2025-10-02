Akwa Ibom PDP Excos Being Controlled By Gov Umo, Says Ologunagba

The National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Debo Ologunagba, has explained why the opposition party dissolved its executives in Akwa Ibom State.

Akwa Ibom State had been under the control of the PDP since the return of civil rule in the country in 1999. The party however lost its grip following the defection of the state governor, Pastor Umo Eno on June 6.

Eno became the second PDP governor in South-South region, after Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, to join the APC in less than two months.

Four months after the governor’s defection, party decided to dissolve its excos in Akwa Ibom State.

Speaking as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Ologunagba said the PDP excos were being controlled by the governor who has exited the party.

“In Akwa Ibom State, the governor has left. We have noticed at the National Working Committee and party level that there seem not to be a difference between the members of the executives in that state and their alignment with the All Progressives Congress,” he stated.

“Section 10, sub section 6 of this Constitution says, ‘No member of the party shall align with other parties or groups to undermine the party or any of its selected government. It is an anathema that you will belong to two parties at the same time.

“We believe the Akwa Ibom executives are being controlled by the governor who has gone to the APC. The governor said on tape that he will be in charge of the two parties.”

Watch the video below: