Troops Neutralise Two Terrorists In Taraba

Troops of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/ Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), have foiled a terrorist attack and neutralised two terrorists in Taraba State.

A statement by the Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 6 Brigade Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Umar Muhammad, said that, acting on credible intelligence, troops on 1 October 2025 advanced to Tor Ikyeghgba village, where bandits were reported to be converging.

According to him, on arrival at the general area, the troops made contact with the terrorists along the Powerline axis and immediately engaged them with superior firepower, resulting in the neutralisation of two terrorists.

During the operation, items such as one locally fabricated pistol, two Dane guns, three rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, one Baofeng radio, one motorcycle, and other items were recovered.

“The breakthrough is in continuation of the ongoing operations across Taraba State, code-named OPERATION LAFIYA NAKOWA, aimed at flushing out terrorists and criminal elements within the state”, the statement partly read.

While commending the troops for their swift response, resilience, and professionalism, the Commander 6 Brigade Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Kingsley Uwa, urged them to maintain the momentum.

He assured residents of the state that the Brigade remained fully committed to ensuring peace, safety, and security within the state.

He called on members of the public to continue to support ongoing operations by providing timely and credible information that will aid in the fight against criminality.