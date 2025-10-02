We Did Not Sign Reconciliation Agreement, PENGASSAN Says After Strike Suspension

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has clarified that it did not sign the communiqué that ended its recent strike against Dangote Refinery.

The union suspended its nationwide strike on Wednesday after government intervention, but insisted its concerns were not fully addressed.

Appearing on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Thursday, PENGASSAN president, Festus Osifo, said the document presented at the meeting was not an agreement.

“If you see that communiqué, we did not sign it. Normally, it is supposed to be signed by three parties. We did not sign because we felt that some things in it were not okay with us,” he said.



Osifo stressed that the statement was only a communication from the Minister of Labour and Employment, acting as chief conciliator.

“When we subjected it to our NEC, we had to decide on priorities. Some media houses claimed we were only interested in check-up dues.

“That is false. What we prioritised was how our members would return to work and provide for their families.”

The union president said PENGASSAN’s position was clear: “Take the people back to the refinery.”

He added that Dangote initially refused to reabsorb the disengaged workers until the government pushed for a compromise.

Protecting Workers’ Rights

Osifo dismissed Dangote’s claims of sabotage by the sacked employees.

He emphasised that the union’s fight was not about itself but about Nigerian workers whose employments were abruptly terminated for exercising their right to association.

“The release that Dangote made on workers sabotaging the economy was totally incorrect. If we had allowed that sabotage tag to stand, those 800 people would not be able to secure jobs in the future.

“That stigma would remain forever,” he lamented, noting that “Clearing that was a very big win. We are not perturbed in any way.”

The PENGASSAN boss added, “If Dangote does not do the needful, our tools are always available. We will never get tired of struggling for what is right. We have been around for 50 years before the Dangote Refinery came on stream.”

Strike Suspension

On Wednesday, the PENGASSAN President announced the suspension of the strike in Abuja.

He said the decision followed meetings with the National Security Adviser and Dangote management.

Osifo admitted “grey areas” remained in the communiqué but stressed that the union suspended the action in good faith.

He warned that the strike would resume without notice if the refinery failed to honour the resolutions.

Earlier, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Mohammed Dingyadi, confirmed that both sides had reached a compromise. He stated that over 800 disengaged workers would be reassigned to Dangote Group subsidiaries without loss of pay.

“Unionisation is a legal right of workers,” the minister said. “No worker will be victimised for participating in the dispute.”

Protests and Court Order

Before the suspension, PENGASSAN members barricaded the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited headquarters in Abuja. They also blocked entrances to regulatory agencies, chanting solidarity songs and carrying placards.

The union accused Dangote Refinery of illegally sacking more than 800 Nigerians and replacing them with “over 2,000 Indians.”

The Trade Union Congress supported PENGASSAN. Secretary-General Nuhu Toro said: “We stand in full solidarity with the affected workers. No corporation will be allowed to trample on workers’ rights.”

Meanwhile, amid the controversy, Dangote Refinery, commissioned in May 2023, denied wrongdoing.

It said restructuring was necessary for safety and efficiency, stressing that only a fraction of its 3,000 Nigerian staff were affected.

“No law grants PENGASSAN the right to cut off supplies,” the company said, warning that disruption could harm fuel supply and national revenues.

Meanwhile, the National Industrial Court had issued a seven-day interim injunction restraining PENGASSAN from continuing the strike. Justice Emmanuel Subilim ruled that disruption would cause irreparable damage and scheduled a hearing for 13 October.

Despite this, the union insists it will not hesitate to resume action if Dangote fails to honour the resolutions.