Boko Haram Virtually Becoming Part Of Nigerian Life — Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Friday said Nigerians must begin to ask the necessary questions to be able to deal with the Boko Haram menace, which he said had become a monster.

While decrying the lingering insurgency in the country, he said that the Boko Haram insurgency was virtually part of the lives of Nigerians.

Obasanjo spoke at the unveiling of the book, ‘Scars: Nigeria’s Journey and the Boko Haram Conundrum,’ authored by a former Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Lucky Irabor, in Abuja.

“Boko Haram is now virtually becoming part of our life. Should we accept that? If we should not accept it, what should we do?

“How much do we know? Even from the other side, and from this side, have we been active enough? Have we been proactive enough?

“I think we have to ask ourselves the necessary questions to be able to deal with this thing that is now becoming a monster within our country,” the former president, who wrote the foreword for the book, said.

He, therefore, called for more critical discussions to proffer solutions to the Boko Haram menace in Nigeria.

Obasanjo, however, said that the former CDS showed courage by sharing his insider experience in the war against terrorism in the book for posterity.

Also, in attendance at the event are former President Goodluck Jonathan, service chiefs, former and serving governors, and clerics.

