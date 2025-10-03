NCCSALW Commends 6 Brigade, Nigerian Army, For Tackling Insecurity In Taraba

The North East Zonal Director of the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW), Major General Abubakar Adamu (Rtd), has expressed satisfaction with the operational achievements of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke in Taraba State.

He commended the successes of 6 Brigade in addressing insecurity within Taraba State through the adoption of kinetic and non-kinetic approaches.

Major General Adamu gave the commendation during a courtesy visit to the 6 Brigade Headquarters in Jalingo, the state capital.

According to the Zonal Director, his visit was part of a sensitization tour to introduce the mandate of the Centre, which is focused on curbing the proliferation of small arms and light weapons across the North East.

He also highlighted NCCSALW’s readiness to collaborate with security formations through intelligence sharing, sensitization campaigns, and community engagements as part of broader efforts to combat illicit arms.

In his remark, the Commander 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 3 OPWS, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, thanked the Zonal Director and his entourage for the visit and reaffirmed the Brigade’s readiness to work in synergy with the Centre, stressing that tackling illegal arms proliferation requires a collective approach.

He underscored the critical role of communities in vigilance and timely reporting, while noting that reducing the circulation of illicit arms remains central to reinforcing security, peace, and socio-economic development within the state and beyond.