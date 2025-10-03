Osun LG Funds: Court Extends Account Freezing Order Till October 9

The Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan has extended its interim injunction against the United Bank for Africa (UBA), maintaining a no-debit order on 30 bank accounts into which the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) paid withheld Osun State local government allocations.

Justice Ladiran Akintola, ruling on Friday, said the extension was necessary to ensure fair hearing for all parties in the suit marked No. 1/1149/2025: the Attorney-General of Osun State, the Osun State Local Government Service Commission, and UBA Plc.

Counsel to UBA was absent at the hearing. However, lawyers representing the sacked APC council chairmen, led by Kazeem Gbadamosi, SAN, were present, having filed an application for joinder and another challenging the court’s territorial jurisdiction.

READ ALSO: Withholding Osun LG Funds ‘Highly Political’ — Ozekhome

Counsel to the plaintiffs, Musibau Adetunmbi, SAN, argued that he required time to study the applications, which were only filed on Thursday and Friday. He maintained that the ex-chairmen lacked locus standi, as their joinder application had not yet been granted.

In opposing the extension, Gbadamosi contended that his clients were directly affected by the injunction and therefore had a right to be joined in the suit. He further argued that a court whose jurisdiction is under challenge lacks power to renew an expired order.

During proceedings, the court received a further affidavit from Mrs. Rachael Abidemi, Head of Local Government Administration in Boluwaduro LGA. She alleged attempts to siphon funds in defiance of the court order, citing a letter written to UBA by two individuals who styled themselves as council chairman and treasurer, directing the bank to pay 15% of allocations into a private law firm’s account.

Mrs. Abidemi maintained the individuals had no legal authority, noting that Osun’s 2025 LG administration guidelines only recognise the Director of Finance and Director of Administration & General Services as signatories to council accounts. She tendered exhibits to confirm the current officers.

The plaintiffs argued that the legitimacy of Osun’s council chairmen remains a matter before the Supreme Court in Suit No. SC/CV/773/2025, stressing that releasing funds at this stage would undermine justice.

Speaking to journalists after the sitting, Adetunmbi explained that the interim order was extended to safeguard the disputed billions pending the Supreme Court’s hearing on October 7.

“Our contention is simple: those who paid the money knew the matter was already before the court,” he said. “Let the Supreme Court speak first. Without this preservation order, the funds might have been siphoned away.”

On the joinder application, he added: “We will oppose it, because the ex-chairmen have nothing to do with this case.”