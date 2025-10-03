Tinubu To Visit Plateau Saturday For APC Chairman’s Mother’s Burial

President Bola Tinubu will travel to Jos, Plateau State, on Saturday, to attend a funeral.

In a statement on Friday, Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, confirmed the President’s visit.

“President Tinubu will depart Lagos for Jos to attend the funeral prayers in honour of Nana Lydia Yilwatda Goshwe,” he said.

He explained that Mama Lydia was the mother of the All Progressives Congress National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda Goshwe.

Onanuga added that Tinubu would also address Church leaders across the North at the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) Church headquarters in Jos.

According to the statement, the President will return to Lagos the same day after the engagements.

Earlier, Tinubu had expressed his condolences to Professor Yilwatda following the passing of his mother at 83 years old.

He described Mama Lydia as “a woman of virtue who lived a life dedicated to faith, service, and community.”

The President urged the APC Chairman to accept the loss as God’s will and be consoled by her legacy.

He prayed for her soul’s repose and asked God to grant the family strength to bear the painful loss. Yilwatda emerged as the national chairman of the party in July.

Tinubu’s planned visit follows his earlier condemnation of the incessant killings in Plateau State earlier this year.

In April, he decried an attack in Bassa Local Government Area that claimed more than 50 lives and destroyed homes.

He extended sympathies to Governor Caleb Mutfwang and urged strong political will to restore lasting peace to affected communities.

“Love and unity must rise above religious and ethnic divisions,” Tinubu said, calling on leaders to end cycles of reprisal attacks.