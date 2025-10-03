×

VIDEO: Tinubu Meets Bayo Ogunlesi, Belo-Osagie

The meeting, which took place in Lagos, was said to have focused on upstream oil and gas, and large-scale infrastructure investments.

By Channels Television
Updated October 3, 2025
Twitter
Tinubu received the business leaders in Lagos.

 

President Bola Tinubu has met with the foremost businessman and Chief Executive Officer of Global Infrastructure Partners and Senior Managing Director of BlackRock, Bayo Ogunlesi.

READ ALSOIndependence Day: The Worst Is Over, Yesterday’s Pains Are Giving Way To Relief, Tinubu Tells Nigerians

Tinubu also met with the Chairman of Metis Capital Partners, Hakeem Belo-Osagie.

The meeting, which took place in Lagos, is on a working visit, was said to have focused on upstream oil and gas and large-scale infrastructure investments.

According to Ogunlesi, they also considered ways of encouraging international investments in Nigeria to drive growth.

Watch the video below.

 

More Stories