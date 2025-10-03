VIDEO: Tinubu Meets Bayo Ogunlesi, Belo-Osagie

President Bola Tinubu has met with the foremost businessman and Chief Executive Officer of Global Infrastructure Partners and Senior Managing Director of BlackRock, Bayo Ogunlesi.

Tinubu also met with the Chairman of Metis Capital Partners, Hakeem Belo-Osagie.

The meeting, which took place in Lagos, is on a working visit, was said to have focused on upstream oil and gas and large-scale infrastructure investments.

According to Ogunlesi, they also considered ways of encouraging international investments in Nigeria to drive growth.

Watch the video below.