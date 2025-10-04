Court Dismisses Suit Against Akpabio, Senate Over Natasha’s Suspension

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed a suit filed against Senate President Godswill Akpabio, challenging the legality of the six-month suspension imposed on Kogi Central Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan over alleged misconduct.

The suit, filed by Ovavu Illiyasu and nine others, was dismissed by the judge on the grounds that the plaintiffs lacked locus standi (legal standing) to bring the matter before the court.

Marked FHC/ABJ/CS/654/2025, the suit contested the validity of the suspension of Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan for various reasons.

Among other things, the plaintiffs asked the court to void the suspension on the grounds that their Senatorial District would be shortchanged and called for her immediate recall.

Delivering judgment on Friday, Justice Omotosho held that the 10 plaintiffs lacked locus standi to institute the action and subsequently dismissed the suit for lack of merit.

Suspension, Resumption

Meanwhile, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan returned to her office at the National Assembly on September 23, after a six-month suspension.

The suspension, which began on March 6, was imposed over an alleged violation of Senate standing rules.

Despite this, Akpoti-Uduaghan continued to perform her duties as a senator, expressing that she had never faltered in her responsibilities.

The National Assembly took steps to restore her access to the building by unsealing her office, located in Suite 2.05 of the Senate Wing.

The office had been sealed for six months during her suspension. Deputy Director of the Sergeant-at-Arms, Alabi Adedeji, unlocked the office, signaling her official return to the National Assembly and her anticipated resumption of legislative duties.

Her return was met with support from her followers, who accompanied her from the FCT High Court, where she had been attending a defamation case filed by Akpabio and former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello.

Although the Senate is currently on recess, her supporters celebrated her return, marking the end of her suspension period.

Akpoti-Uduaghan had challenged her suspension in court, seeking to resume her duties earlier. However, the Senate ruled that her suspension would only be reviewed once the court process was concluded.

The matter remains under legal review, with the Senate maintaining that no administrative action would be taken until the Court of Appeal makes a ruling.

The Senate defended its decision to suspend Akpoti-Uduaghan, emphasising the need to adhere to its rules to avoid undermining the institution’s integrity.