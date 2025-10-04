FCCPC Approves Chivita|Hollandia Sale To UAC Nigeria

UAC of Nigeria PLC (UAC) has announced the completion of the acquisition of Chivita|Hollandia (CHI Limited), following approval from the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

A filing on the Nigeria Exchange Group (NGX) on Friday, UAC said the acquisition is expected to strengthen UAC’s position in Nigeria’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector, expanding its footprint into the growing juice and dairy markets.

First disclosed on July 30, 2025, the transaction involved the transfer of ownership of CHI Limited to UAC.

Commenting on the development, Eelco Weber, Managing Director of CHI Limited, expressed optimism about the company’s future under UAC’s ownership.

“We are pleased to have received regulatory approval for this transaction. We look forward to a smooth transition and to seeing Chivita|Hollandia thrive under UAC’s ownership,” he said.

Fola Aiyesimoju, Group Managing Director of UAC, highlighted the strategic importance of the acquisition. “We are excited to officially welcome the Chivita|Hollandia team and brands into the UAC family, and we are eager to work together to build on their strong legacy and market leadership,” he stated.

READ ALSO: FG, Meta, To Settle Alleged $32.8m Privacy Sanction Out Of Court

UAC said that the acquisition aligns with its growth agenda by adding two market-leading brands and a well-established distribution network to its portfolio.

For The Coca-Cola Company, the transaction supports its global strategy to adopt a more asset-light model while focusing on high-scale brands. Coca-Cola had reiterated its commitment to Nigeria, with plans to invest $1 billion over five years, contingent on a stable and supportive business environment.