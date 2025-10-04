×

Israel Confirms 137 More Activists From Gaza-Bound Flotilla Deported To Turkey

The Israeli navy began intercepting the boats on Wednesday.

By Channels Television
Updated October 4, 2025
Twitter
(FILES) People gather around the Freedom Flotilla ship “Handala” ahead of the boat’s departure for Gaza at a port in Syracuse, Sicily, southern Italy, on July 13, 2025. Activists aboard a Gaza-bound aid flotilla said Israeli warships surrounded several of its boats on Wednesday and that the interception of the main vessels was under way. “The warships are moving in to intercept the flotilla — only 81 nautical miles remain to Gaza,” said the Maghreb contingent of the Global Sumud Flotilla in a statement. French politician Marie Mesmeur and Franco-Palestinian MEP Rima Hassan also reported that their boats were being intercepted. (Photo by Giovanni ISOLINO / AFP)

 

Israel said on Saturday that it had deported 137 more activists who were detained while taking part in an aid flotilla bound for Gaza.

The Israeli foreign ministry said those deported were citizens of the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Jordan, and several other countries.

The ministry said in a post on X that “137 more provocateurs of the Hamas–Sumud flotilla were deported today to Turkey”.

“Israel seeks to expedite the deportation of all provocateurs,” it added.

READ ALSO: Trump’s 20-Point Gaza Peace Plan

(FILES) A ship (R), known as the “Family” and is part of the Global Sumud Flotilla, is anchored off the coast of the village of Sidi Bou Said on September 9, 2025.
(Photo by FETHI BELAID / AFP)

 

On Friday, Israel deported four Italian activists, the first of hundreds detained from the flotilla.

The Global Sumud Flotilla set sail last month, ferrying politicians and activists, including Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg, towards Gaza, where the United Nations says famine is taking hold.

The Israeli navy began intercepting the boats on Wednesday, and an Israeli official said the following day that boats with more than 400 people on board had been prevented from reaching the Palestinian territory.

More Stories