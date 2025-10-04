Omisore Declares Intention To Run In Osun 2026 Governorship Race

A former deputy governor of Osun State, Iyiola Omisore, has announced his intention to run for the 2026 governorship election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The announcement was made on Saturday through his official handle on X (formerly Twitter).

Omisore stated that his formal declaration will take place on October 7, 2025, at the APC secretariat in Osogbo, the state capital.

According to him, the event will be held under the theme: “Fix the Broken, Restore Our Dreams.”

“I believe strongly that together, we can restore hope, strengthen governance, and deliver a brighter future for every son and daughter of Osun. This is not just my mission, it is a collective one.

“I humbly invite you to join me as we take this bold step towards the Osun Rescue Mission 2026,” the statement read in part.

My beloved people of Osun State,

After deep reflection and wide consultations, I have decided to formally declare my intention to contest for the Governor of Osun State in 2026 under our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This declaration will take place on:

Date:… pic.twitter.com/yREI8ZBXV4 — Dr. Iyiola Omisore FAEng; CON (@IyiolaOmisoreDr) October 4, 2025

Omisore has made several attempts to secure the governorship seat in Osun State but has yet to achieve success.

He contested the 2014 governorship election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before later defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

With the 2026 election approaching, he is expected to emerge as one of the leading aspirants vying for the APC’s governorship ticket.