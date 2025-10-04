Petrol Smuggling Attempt Fails As Police Intercept Over 100 Jerrycans

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force Border Patrol Unit said they have intercepted and recovered over 100 jerrycans of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, which were about to be illegally transported across the nation’s border.

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, on Saturday said the feat was achieved while officers were on a stop-and-search duty along Illela–Sokoto Highway.

According to him, operatives of the unit intercepted a vehicle loaded with eighty jerrycans of PMS and arrested the driver, Yasir Adamu.

However, after preliminary investigation, it was discovered that the suspect was attempting to smuggle the petroleum product across the border into Niger Republic.

In a similar breakthrough, Hundeyin said operatives of the unit in Katsina intercepted and recovered thirty-five jerrycans, each containing 25 litres of PMS, which were about to be transported into the Niger Republic.

“The suspects, on sighting the team, abandoned the exhibits and fled,” the statement read.

The CSP said efforts are ongoing to apprehend the suspects and bring them to justice.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, commended the officers for their vigilance and professionalism, reiterating the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to sustain robust operations against all forms of economic crimes,” the statement added.