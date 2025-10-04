Super Falcons Forward Onumonu Retires From Football

Super Falcons forward Ifeoma Onumonu has announced her retirement from football, wrapping up a professional career that spanned more than 10 years across the United States of America, France, and Nigeria.

In a profound statement posted on Instagram on Saturday, Onumonu expressed gratitude for her journey, stating her retirement as a “natural conclusion” to a lifelong discovery that began at the age of eight.

“It is with a heart full of gratitude that I bid farewell to my playing career on the pitch,” Onumonu wrote, reflecting on her early years with a youth team called Magic in the United States.

“We played in white, black, and green jerseys at the fields near my house. I remember how vast I thought the field was. I don’t remember if I played an actual position or if I even passed the ball.

”All I wanted to do was run as fast as I could and score. I didn’t much care about winning or losing; I just loved playing.”

The 31-year-old said that her passion for football led her for 22 years and climaxed in unforgettable moments on both club and international platforms.

“I had the profound pleasure of lifting an NWSL championship trophy, representing Nigeria at the Olympics and a World Cup, and helping to lift the African Cup of Nations trophy with the Super Falcons for a historic 10th time,” she added.



The United States-born forward, who made her senior debut for Super Falcons in 2021, was part of the country’s 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup squad and also represented the Super Falcons at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

She featured in the team’s women’s African Cup of Nations triumph in July 2025, the country’s record-extending 10th continental title.

Though her involvement in the continental tournament in Morocco was restricted to a 54-minute appearance in the goalless draw against Algeria in the group stage, she remained one of the squad’s oldest players, alongside veterans Tochukwu Oluehi, Osinachi Ohale, and Francisca Ordega.

Her inclusion in Nigeria’s 2024 Olympic roster came after she was upgraded from the alternates list following Halimatu Ayinde’s withdrawal owing to injury.

Onumonu began her professional journey in the National Women’s Soccer League with Boston Breakers and subsequently featured for Portland Thorns, Reign FC, Utah Royals, and NJ/NY Gotham FC before moving to France to play for Montpellier HSC.

A product of the California Golden Bears collegiate programme, she represented the United States at U-23 level before switching allegiance to Nigeria, where she earned international recognition for her intelligent movement, composure, and work ethic.

Reflecting on her decision, Onumonu said her retirement does not mark an end to her involvement in football.

“This is not a goodbye to football, but a new beginning.

“I am excited to explore opportunities off the pitch, using the skills and lessons learned from my time on it,” she stated.

She conveyed deep appreciation to all who supported her journey, adding, “Thank you to all the staff, teammates, coaches, doctors, fans, and my incredible friends and family for your unwavering support through the years. Although my time as a player has come to an end, my love and devotion for this game will never waver.”