No Place For Hate In Nigeria, Says Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has called for the promotion of peace in Nigeria, emphasizing that there is no place for hate.

He made the remarks on Saturday in Jos, Plateau State, during the burial ceremony of Nana Lydia Yilwatda, the mother of the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nantawe Yilwatda.

Addressing the clergy at the event, Tinubu urged them to champion peace as a vital step toward fostering national unity.

Declaring that hate is not an option, Tinubu highlighted his personal example of religious tolerance, noting that he is a Muslim while his wife is a Christian pastor.

“Hate is never an option for us. I was born into Islam and have remained a Muslim, while my wife is a pastor. She prays for me, and there has never been any conflict between us. I have never tried to persuade her to convert,” Tinubu said.

“This must be an opportunity to promote the unity needed. To the clergy, thank you for the promotion of peace. Hate is not an option. We must love one another. Nobody determines what God has ordained. We are praying to the same God. We are answerable to him.”

Also speaking at the event, Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State thanked President Tinubu for taking the time to attend the burial of the APC chairman’s mother in the state.

The Senate President Godswill Akpabio, the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State, and other top APC chieftains.