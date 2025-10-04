Troops Rescue 180 Kidnapped Victims, Arrest 450 Terrorists In September

Military authorities on Saturday revealed that troops engaged in operations to combat insecurity across the country in September 2025 rescued 180 kidnapped civilians, arrested 450 suspected terrorists and bandits, and neutralized numerous others during various encounters.

In addition, 39 terrorists surrendered to troops, while security forces recovered 63 assorted weapons, 4,475 rounds of ammunition, and 294 explosive items, including grenades and materials used for making improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

Major General Markus Kangye, Director of Defence Media Operations, who made this known, added that troops also recovered terrorist logistics and communication equipment, including hand-held radios, motorcycles, vehicles, and other items used in carrying out criminal activities.

In the North-East the the military said, “The Joint Task Force North East OPERATION HADIN KAI (OPHK) during the week ending 23 – 30 September 2025, sustained operational momentum by denying Boko Haram, ISWAP and JAS terrorists freedom of action in the North East region. Our ground forces in conjunction with the Air Component and Hybrid forces as well as local security groups, conducted aggressive operations across the theatre. Their effort led to the elimination of several terrorists, their logistics suppliers, recovery of weapons, dismantling of their networks and support for safe resettlement of displaced persons and unimpeded farming activities.

“Troops conducted both kinetic and non-kinetic operations against terrorists in 23 – 30 September 2025 in Konduga, Gwoza, Mafa, Gukba, Monguno, Damboa, Biu and Kukawa LGAs of Borno State. They also conducted operations in Madagali, Hong and Mubi South LGAs of Adamawa State as well as Gujba LGA of Yobe State.

“During the encounters, troops eliminated scores of terrorists and recovered arms and ammunition, while their camps were destroyed accordingly. Relatedly, from 23 – 30 September 2025, troops conducted operations in Mafa, Magumeri, Konduga, Damboa, Chibok, Kaga, Abadam and Kukawa LGAs of Borno State as well as Mubi North and Hong LGAs of Adamawa State.

“They also conducted operations in Geidam and Nguru LGAs of Yobe State. During the encounters, 21 terrorists’ collaborators, informants and terrorists sympathizers were arrested. Arms, ammunition, Logistics items, vehicles, motorcycles and IED marking materials were also recovered. Recovered Items are in troops custody, while interrogation is ongoing.”

In the North-West, “Troops of OPFY sustained operational tempo throughout the week with significant activities. During fire fights, some terrorists were eliminated and kidnapped victims rescued. For instance, from 23 – 30 September 2025, troops conducted offensive operations in Anka, Bakura, Tsafe, Maradun, Shinkafi and Maru LGAs of Zamfara State.

“They also carried out operations in Isa, Sabon Birni, Goroyo and Wurno LGAs of Sokoto State, additionally, troops conducted same operations were conducted in Shanono, Gwarzo and Tudun Wada LGAs of Kano State as well as Arewa, Mariga and Kontagora LGAs of Kebbi State and Kaduna Metropolis.

“While JTF Sectovere in Katsina State covered; Kankara, Faskari, Safana and Malumfashi LGAs of the state were a wanted terrorist identified as Ali Saidu was arrested. During these operations, several terrorists were killed, while 46 of them were arrested, while 13 kidnapped victims were rescued. Arrested terrorists are currently undergoing interrogation.

For North-Central, the military noted that, “During the period under review, troops of OP ENDURING PEACE responded to distress calls about terrorists’ activities in some sectors. For instance, from 23 – 30 September 2025, troops conducted offensive operations and responded to distress calls on terrorists’ activities in Wase, Mangu, Barkin Ladi, Bokkos, Bassa and Jos East LGAs of Plateau State as well as Sanga and Jamaá LGAs of Kaduna Stae.

“During the firefights, some extremists were killed in action, arrested 12 of them and rescued 4 kidnapped victims. Some weapons, ammunition, motorcycles and vehicles were recovered from them.”

“Troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE recorded some successes in their Area of Responsibility during the week. They conducted operations between 23 – 30 September 2025 in Katsina-Ala, Ukum and Gwer West LGAs of Benue State as well as Takum and Nasarawa LGAs of Taraba and Nasarawa States.

“They also conducted operations in Kabba Bunu and Omala LGAs of Kogi State as

well as Bwari and Gwagwalada Area Councils of the FCT. During the operations,

troops killed some criminals in action, arrested 6 suspected others, while 2 kidnapped victims were rescued.”

In South-South, “Operation DELTA SAFE theatre troops foiled oil theft worth over Twenty Million Eight Hundred Fifty Five Thousand Six Hundred and Sixty Naira (N20,855,660.00) only. The breakdown indicates; 13,175 litres of stolen crude oil and 7,230 litres of AGO. Additionally, they discovered and destroyed 21 crude oil cooking ovens, 9 dugout pits, 7 boats, 11 storage tanks and 6 illegal refining sites.

“Furthermore, 8 oil thieves and other criminals were arrested, while assorted arms and ammunition were also recovered. Relatedly, troops on offensive operation, arrested 36 suspected and rescued 2 kidnapped victims in Bomadi, Ethiope West, and Warri South LGAs of Delta State as well as Yenagoa and Port Harcourt LGAs of Bayelsa and Rivers State respectively. Weapons, ammunition and natural resources were recovered from them.”

And in the South-East, “Troops of Operation UDO KA sustained offensive posture throughout the week under review. Between 25 – 30 September 2025, troops conducted offensive operations in Ihiala and Orumba South LGAs of Anambra State as well as Okigwe LGA of Imo State. During these operations a terrorist was killed in action, while 4 of them were arrested. Weapons, ammunitions, vehicles and improvised explosive devices were recovered.”