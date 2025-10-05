Police Arrest 10 Suspected Robbers In Ondo

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested 10 robbery suspects over an attack in Igoba, a community in Akure North Local Government Area of the state.

The hoodlums, armed with guns were reported to have stormed the community on Thursday injuring some residents and carting away some of their properties.

The traditional ruler of the community, Oba John Adinlewa, was said to have escaped the attack narrowly when the suspects allegedly invaded his palace.

The Public Relations Officer of Ondo State Police Command, DSP Olusola Ayanlade, confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday.

He said that policemen swung into action and arrested the 10 suspected criminals.

“The Ondo State Police Command wishes to inform the public of the arrest of 10 suspects in connection with a violent attack on the Igoba community at about 11:30 pm,” he stated.

“On that day, a group of hoodlums, armed with firearms, knives, charms, and other dangerous weapons, invaded Igoba community with the intent to wreak havoc.

“In the course of their violent activities, one Mrs. Ogunoye Oluomo was viciously attacked, injured, and dispossessed of her belongings.

“The assailants further advanced to the palace of His Royal Highness, Oba Adinlewa John of Igoba, where they attempted to assassinate the monarch.

“Fortunately, the royal father narrowly escaped the life-threatening assault.

“Upon receipt of the distress call, the Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, promptly directed all necessary operational assets and manpower to the area.

“Led by the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, the tactical team effected the arrest of the 10 suspects.”

The Command’s spokesperson disclosed that the suspects had confessed to their various roles in the attack and would all be charged to court upon the completion of investigations.

Ayanlade informed that some dangerous items were recovered from the Suspects.

According to him, the weapons include: two locally fabricated pistols, one single-barrel gun, several rounds of live ammunition, assorted charms, knives and machetes.