VIDEO: Atiku, Obi Have History Of Being Defeated Together, Separately In Presidential Elections — Oshiomhole

The lawmaker representing Edo North at the National Assembly, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, says former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former governor Peter Obi do not stand a chance in the 2027 presidential election.

Oshiomhole, who spoke on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, said Atiku and Obi had been defeated in previous elections on a joint ticket and individually, and would lose the 2027 presidential polls.

“Did Atiku not run with Obi before and contested against the APC. Were they not defeated?

“Throw any number you want to throw. The point is that when these two ran together, they were roundly defeated by the APC,” the former Edo governor stated.

“They have a history of being defeated together and they have a history of being defeated apart. So, if they come back together, they will still be defeated,” he added.

Atiku who was the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in 2023, while Obi flew the flag of the Labour Party (LP) at the polls.

With combined votes of over 12 million, the two opposition leaders — now members of the coalition in the African Democratic Congress (ADC) — came second and third, respectively, in the election that produced President Bola Tinubu.

