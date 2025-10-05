VIDEO: Jonathan Lost In 2015, Only His Enemy Wants Him To Contest 2027 Election — Oshiomhole

A former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole has advised former President Goodluck Jonathan to retain his legacy by not giving in to pressure to contest the 2027 presidential election.

Oshiomhole, who stated this on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, said that only Jonathan’s enemy wanted him to throw his hat in the ring.

He, however, said that the former president would would be defeated in 2027 by the All Progressives Congress (APC), if he chose to contest.

Jonathan, who was the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), lost the 2015 presidential election to former President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC.

Watch the video below.