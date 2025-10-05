We Must Challenge Shortage Of Teachers With Urgency — First Lady

The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, celebrated teachers worldwide for World Teachers’ Day 2025, urging a renewed focus on addressing the pressing global teacher shortage.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the first lady, made available to Channels Television on Sunday.

Tinubu describe teachers as “true heroes, shaping minds, nurturing dreams, and guiding generations.”

The First Lady acknowledged teachers’ invaluable role in nation-building and the future of humanity.

She also paid glowing tribute to educators across the country.

Tinubu stated that as a lifelong teacher herself, she holds deep respect for the profession and those who dedicate their lives to it.

According to the President’s wife, the theme of this year’s celebration, “Focusing on the Global Teacher Shortage,” is a timely reminder of the urgent need to address the dwindling number of teachers worldwide.

