France’s New PM Resigns, Hours After Naming Govt

President Emmanuel Macron named Lecornu last month to the post.

By Ignatius Igwe
Updated October 6, 2025
(FILES) France’s newly-appointed Prime Minister and former Minister of Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu reacts as he speaks at the end of the handover ceremony at the Hotel Matignon in Paris on September 10, 2025. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / POOL / AFP)

 

France’s President Emmanuel Macron on Monday accepted Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu’s resignation just hours after unveiling his cabinet, the presidency said, plunging the European nation further into political deadlock.

Macron named Lecornu, a former defence minister, to the post last month.

But the largely unchanged cabinet he unveiled late on Sunday to work with Lecornu sparked fierce criticism across the political spectrum.

 

(FILES) France’s President Emmanuel Macron (R) listens to France’s Minister of Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu after taking part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the monument of national heroes and martyrs in Hanoi on May 26, 2025. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP

 

 

Lecornu had faced the daunting task of finding approval in a deeply divided parliament for an austerity budget for next year.

Lecornu’s two immediate predecessors, Francois Bayrou and Michel Barnier, were ousted by the legislative chamber in a standoff over the spending plan.

France’s public debt has reached a record high, official data showed last week.

France’s debt-to-GDP ratio is now the European Union’s third highest after Greece and Italy, and is close to twice the 60 percent permitted under EU rules.

Previous governments had rammed the last three annual budgets through parliament without a vote, a method allowed by the constitution but deeply criticised by the opposition.

But Lecornu promised last week to ensure lawmakers were able to vote on the bill.

France has been mired in deadlock since Macron gambled on snap parliamentary elections in the middle of last year in the hopes of bolstering his authority.

The move backfired, leaving the Macron-friendly bloc in the assembly in a minority.

AFP

