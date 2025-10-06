Kaduna PDP Suspends Secretary Over Alleged Anti-party Activities

The Kaduna State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended its State Secretary, Sa’idu Adamu, over alleged gross misconduct and anti-party activities.

The decision was taken by the State Working Committee and ratified by the State Executive Committee during a meeting held on Monday at the party’s secretariat in Kaduna.

According to a statement signed by the Kaduna State PDP Publicity Secretary, Maria Dogo, the action aligns with the provisions of Articles 58(1)(h) and 57(3) of the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended).

The statement added that Adamu’s suspension, which takes immediate effect, will last for one month pending the outcome of investigations and subsequent decisions of the party.

The PDP also barred him from participating in any party activity at all levels during the suspension.

“The PDP wishes to assure its members and the general public that the party remains resolutely committed to upholding internal discipline, fairness, and justice under the able leadership of the State Chairman, Edward Masha,” the statement said.

“The ongoing efforts of the State Working Committee are aimed at strengthening the party’s structures and ensuring accountability across all ranks,” it added.