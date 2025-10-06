Man On Trial In Albania Shoots Judge Dead In Court 

A man on trial opened fire in a courtroom in the Albanian capital Tirana on Monday, killing the judge and injuring two others, police said.

Appeals court judge Astrit Kalaja was presiding over the man’s case when the man opened fire, police said, adding that the shooter was promptly arrested.

“The judge was rushed to the hospital, but succumbed to his injuries on the way,” a police statement said.

The other party to the trial, a father and son, were also shot and taken to the hospital, but were stable.

According to local press reports, the case was over a property dispute, and the man fired at the judge because he knew he was going to lose.