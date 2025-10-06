Mbappe To Undergo Ankle Assessment At French Camp

Kylian Mbappe will undergo medical examinations on his right ankle when he meets up with his international team-mates ahead of the latest round of 2026 World Cup qualifiers, France coach Didier Deschamps said on Monday.

The France captain sustained the knock at the end of Real Madrid’s 3-1 La Liga victory over Villarreal on Saturday, casting doubts over his availability to the national team for their upcoming qualifying matches against Azerbaijan and Iceland.

“I spoke with Kylian, he had a small niggle but it’s not serious, otherwise he wouldn’t be here today,” Deschamps told reporters at the French team’s Clairefontaine base near Paris.

“We will take the time with the medical staff to assess the situation and then see how it develops.

“I don’t have any further information at this stage as the players will be arriving around 4pm (1400 GMT), so we’ll take stock (then) as usual,” he added.

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate is also due to undergo tests after coming off injured in the Reds’ 2-1 defeat at Chelsea on Saturday.

Les Bleus are top of their group with two wins from two so far in qualifying. They host Azerbaijan on Friday at Paris Saint-Germain’s Parc des Princes stadium before travelling to Iceland three days later.