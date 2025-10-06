Shettima, Edun, Others Attend 31st Nigerian Economic Summit

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Monday attended the 31st Nigerian Economic Summit.

The summit, holding in Abuja, has in attendance top government figures like the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, as well as his counterpart in the Ministry of Budget and Planning, Atiku Bagudu.

Also in attendance are the captains of industries, members of the National Assembly, and the Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido.

Themed “The Reform Imperative: Building a Prosperous and Inclusive Nigeria by 2030,” this year’s Summit comes at a critical juncture in Nigeria’s development journey, with bold reforms already shaping the nation’s trajectory.

The summit will also forge a consensus for the nation’s reform, which targets balancing stability and inclusive growth.

It will also provide an opportunity for meaningful dialogue and collaboration to accelerate Nigeria’s transformation and secure a prosperous and inclusive future for all.