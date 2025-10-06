VIDEO: NRC Boss Blames Abuja-Kaduna Train Accident On ‘Human Error’

The Nigerian Railway Corporation has blamed the Abuja-Kaduna train accident on what it describes as human error.

A passenger train travelling from Abuja to Kaduna derailed on August 16, triggering panic across the country.

About eight weeks after the incident, the NRC Managing Director, Kayode Opeifa, said the driver of the ill-fated train exceeded the required speed limit.

He was a guest on Channels Television’s Morning Brief, where he weighed in on the accident that generated concerns about the safety of the nation’s railway system.

“On the accident, we discovered that there was human error. Somebody just went on the wrong speed and burst the point.

“We have the caution order; it is the point where the train changes lanes. The speed was too much,” he said.

When asked to provide details of the exact speed limit a train is meant to go, Opeifa replied, saying, “I wouldn’t want to go into that.”

“After bursting the point, the people started calling us, asking when we would resume operations.

“What they expected from us was for them to just get them back the next day.”

NRC Suspends Operations

In the wake of the incident, the NRC suspended train operations on the Abuja-Kaduna route till further notice.

The NRC boss said that some technical staff of the corporation, alongside the Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) and other relevant agencies, are currently on the ground at the train derailment site carrying out an investigation

He dismissed claims that the trains are not in good condition and said the refund of the ticket fees has been initiated for all passengers on board.

According to Opeifa, six passengers sustained minor injuries and have since been treated. He, however, said the exact number of passengers onboard has not been ascertained yet.

NSIB Begins Investigation

Worried by the development, the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) swung into action by probing the incident.

NSIB’s Director of Public Affairs and Family Assistance, Bimbo Oladeji, said preliminary reports indicated that six passengers sustained injuries, with no fatalities recorded.

The Bureau has also dispatched a go-team to the site to collect evidence, liaise with stakeholders, and investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

It quoted the NSIB Director General, Alex Badeh Jr., as expressing sympathy for those affected.

“We deeply sympathise with all who sustained injuries. The Bureau has deployed investigators to the site to ensure the root cause of this derailment is uncovered. Our commitment is to ensure safer rail transport for Nigerians through a transparent and independent investigation,” Badeh said.

The Bureau stated that the investigation will examine both direct and underlying factors contributing to the derailment, to issue recommendations to prevent future incidents. Updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.

NSIB also extended support to all passengers impacted by the accident.

The incident occurred on Tuesday along the Kaduna corridor shortly after the train left Abuja around 11 a.m., en route to Kaduna. A passenger on board the train described the scene as chaotic, with people scrambling to safety.