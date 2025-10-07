Bonaire Residents Take Netherlands To Court Over Climate

Residents on a tiny island off the coast of Venezuela and Greenpeace on Tuesday urged the Netherlands to take action on the climate crisis, at the opening of a trial in The Hague.

Bonaire is one of the Dutch territories worst-hit by the climate crisis, according to Greenpeace, and through the courts they are demanding that the Dutch government develop concrete plans to protect the island and reduce CO2 emissions to zero by 2040.

The trial at The Hague is a first for Europe and follows an advisory opinion issued by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in July, which provides a legal interpretation of international climate law.

“Climate change is not a distant threat for us… Where we used to work, play, walk, or fish during the day, the heat is now often unbearable,” Bonaire resident and farmer Onnie Emerenciana told the court.

A 2022 study by Amsterdam’s Vrije Universiteit showed that as much as a fifth of Bonaire could be swallowed up by the sea by the end of the century.

Sporting a scarf in the Bonaire flag colours, Emerenciana warned that “parents say their children can no longer walk to school as they used to… Outdoor games have been replaced by indoor activities behind closed doors”.

“We are suffering the consequences of CO2 emissions to which we contribute very little,” said Emerenciana.

The ICJ, the United Nations’ top court in The Hague, published a landmark opinion in July which concluded that states in violation of their climate obligations were committing an “unlawful” act and may have to pay reparations to the most affected countries.

Legislators, lawyers and judges around the world can now use the opinion to amend laws or prosecute states for climate inaction.

On the first day of the trial, Greenpeace and representatives of the Dutch government will each present statements about efforts to limit global warming, particularly through reducing emissions.

On Wednesday, the trial will focus on the issue of adapting to the consequences of climate change, both in terms of the environment and society.

AFP