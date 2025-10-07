BREAKING: Yakubu Hands Over To Agbamuche As INEC Acting Chairman

Professor Mahmood Yakubu has handed over to May Agbamuche as the Acting National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Agbamuche is the oldest serving National Commissioner in the electoral body.

Professor Yakubu announced this on Tuesday at the ongoing meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners at the INEC headquarters in Abuja.

He solicited the support of the commissioners and directors of the commission for Agbamuche, until the appointment of a substantive chairman.

Professor Mahmood Yakubu is leaving office as INEC chairman, having completed his two-term tenure of 10 years.

President Tinubu is expected to appoint his successor soon, subject to a Senate confirmation.

Yakubu was first appointed the INEC chairman by former President Muhammadu Buhari to oversee the activities of the electoral umpire in November 2015, six months after he assumed the office as the President.

He completed his first term in office as the electoral body’s chairman in 2020, and was reappointed for a second tenure by President Buhari.

Yakubu’s reappointment by President Buhari made him the first person to serve as INEC chairman for two terms.

He took over from Professor Attahiru Jega, with INEC conducting many elections, including the 2019 and 2023 general elections.