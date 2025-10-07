Court Restrains Police From Enforcing Tinted Glass Permit Policy

The Federal High Court sitting in Warri, Delta State, has issued an interim injunction restraining the Inspector General of Police and the Nigeria Police Force from implementing or enforcing the recently announced Tinted Glass Permit Policy slated to commence on Monday, October 6, 2025.

The order followed a motion filed by John Aikpokpo-Martins, who sought to stop the police from proceeding with the enforcement of the policy, which he described as unlawful and burdensome to citizens.

Delivering the ruling, Justice H.A. Nganjiwa granted an interim injunction restraining the defendants — the Inspector General of Police and the Nigeria Police Force — including their officers, agents, or contractors, from enforcing or further implementing the Tinted Glass Permit Policy pending the hearing and determination of the substantive motion before the court.

The court also restrained the police and their agents from harassing, stopping, arresting, detaining, or impounding the vehicles of the plaintiff or any other person under the guise of enforcing the said policy.

Furthermore, the court granted leave to the plaintiff to serve the originating summons and other court processes on the defendants through substituted means — specifically by FedEx courier service.

Justice Nganjiwa described the applicant’s move to seek judicial intervention as timely and proper, noting that the decision was made after hearing submissions from a legal team led by Kunle Edun, SAN, and several other counsel representing the plaintiff.

The case, John Aikpokpo-Martins v. Inspector General of Police & Anor (FHC/WR/CS/103/2025), has been adjourned for further hearing on the substantive motion.

The court order comes after the Nigeria Police Force on Saturday said it has not been officially served with the court order regarding the enforcement of tinted glass permits.

Human Rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, had posted on X, reports that the court had ordered the Police to maintain the status quo on the tinted glass permit case.

Responding, Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the Police had not received any official notification.