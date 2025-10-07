Lagos To Begin Coroner’s Inquest Into Afriland Tower Tragedy October 14

The coroner’s inquest into the cause of death of 10 people in the recent fire at the Afriland Tower on Broad Street will begin with a preliminary meeting next week Tuesday, October 14.

The coroner, Magistrate Atinuke Adetunji, assigned by the Chief Coroner of the Lagos State Judiciary disclosed this in letter written to the law firm of Falana & Falana’s Chambers

The inquest follows a formal request by the law firm of Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana urging the Chief Coroner of Lagos State to conduct an inquest into the tragic incident of September 16.

The Coroner is also to make recommendations to avoid a reoccurrence of the sad incident.

By a letter dated Sept. 29, 2025, and signed by Taiwo Olawanle on behalf of the firm, the lawyers citing Section 15 of the Lagos State Coroner’s Law 2007, requested the inquest.

The letter reads, “We are a firm of legal practitioners committed to the defence of human rights, the rule of law, and public accountability in Nigeria.

“It was alleged that 10 people lost their lives in the September 16, 2025, fire at Afriland Tower on Broad Street, Lagos Island. The victims included four officials of the Federal Inland Revenue Service and six workers of United Capital, who were trapped in the six-storey building after thick smoke engulfed the premises.

“Having regard to the avoidable tragic incident, we humbly request you to use your good offices to cause a coroner’s inquest to be conducted into the cause of the death of this sudden but avoidable death of these persons and make appropriate recommendations under Section 15 of the Lagos State Coroner’s Law 2007 which provides that an inquest shall hold whenever a coroner is informed that the death of a deceased person within his Coroner District is as a result of a death in a violent, unnatural or suspicious situation.”

In his response dated Oct. 6, Senior Magistrate Adetunji on behalf of the Chief Coroner wrote, “Please be informed that your matter has been assigned to Coroner Court 9 of Igbosere District, sitting at Court 4, Yaba District. There would be a Preliminary Meeting with all parties to chart a course for the Inquest if one were to be convened.

“Your kind assistance is thus welcomed with detailed information of suggested stakeholders who must attend the said Meeting.

“The Preliminary Meeting is hereby tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, the 14th of October, 2025, at Court 4 Yaba Magisterial District at 9am; pending the confirmation of attendance and convenience of all parties.”