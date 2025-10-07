VIDEO: Fubara Inspects Burnt Section Of Rivers Secretariat, Promises Renovation

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has described as unfortunate the fire incident that gutted a section of the State Secretariat Complex in Port Harcourt on Monday evening.

The affected area, which serves as a creche for the babies of civil servants, was partly destroyed by the blaze.

Governor Fubara visited the site on Tuesday morning to personally assess the level of damage.

The governor was received at the Secretariat Complex by a crowd of jubilant civil servants, the Head of Service, and some Permanent Secretaries, including the newly sworn-in Austin Ezekiel-Hart.

Speaking to journalists after the inspection, Governor Fubara expressed gratitude to God that no life was lost, noting that the damage was restricted to a small section of the building.

“I came here this morning to see for myself what happened yesterday. It’s really unfortunate, but we give God all the glory that no life was lost and the damage was only in one section,” he said.

The governor explained that the incident would serve as a wake-up call to fast-track the planned renovation and refurbishing of the Secretariat Complex, which has been under consideration by his administration.

“We’ve been talking about the renovation of our foremost secretariat. With this particular incident, there should be no further delay. Whatever is required by this government to commence that process, we will immediately swing into action,” he assured.

Governor Fubara commended the state fire service firefighters for their prompt response, noting that previous investments made by his administration in the three fire service stations proved invaluable in containing the situation.

“Before the emergency rule, we took our time to invest in the fire service. I wonder what would have happened if we didn’t have a formidable and functional fire service,” he remarked.

He also appreciated civil servants for their dedication, resilience and continued support, reiterating his administration’s commitment to initiatives that will enhance their welfare and promote the well-being of all Rivers people.

“We’ll continue to do those things that will uplift Rivers people and make them happy,” the Governor added.

Watch the video below: