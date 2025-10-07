‘We’ll Remain Accountable And Responsive’, Akpabio Says As Senate Resumes Plenary

As the Senate resumed plenary on Tuesday after 10-week recess, Senate President Godswill Akpabio delivered a charge in his opening address, urging lawmakers to recommit themselves to accountability, discipline and purposeful governance.

Addressing his colleagues in the red chamber, Senator Akpabio reaffirmed the Senate’s responsibility to the Nigerian people, stating that “To the citizens of Nigeria, we hear you. You asked us not for excuses, but for results. We will remain accountable and responsive”.

He underscored the importance of maintaining order within the legislature, warning against actions that could undermine democratic institutions.

He declared that “Those who seek to weaken the legislature seek to delete the structure of democracy itself”.

Senator Akpabio described governance as a “sacred duty of trust and not theatrics.

He called for competence over popularity, saying that ‘If our politics must remain, let us choose the right men for the service of our nation, not the loudest voices or those who seek office as an ornament, but those worthy of the people’s trust”.

The Senate President also urged swift intervention in the flood disasters affecting various parts of the country, assuring victims that the 10th Senate will not relinquish efforts in addressing the crisis.

On economic matters, Senator Akpabio noted improvements in Nigeria’s oil production, He also credited President Bola Tinubu’s administration with stabilizing state finances.

According to him, “Today, no state governor is borrowing to pay salaries,” as he urged lawmakers to enforce fiscal discipline.

Noticeable presence at the Senate chambers on Tuesday was the embattled Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who is returning after a six-month suspension.

In a show of international solidarity, some senators arrived at the chamber dressed in Palestinian colours and attire, advocating for a free Palestine.

Both the Nigerian Senate and House of Representatives adjourned for their annual legislative recess in July.

The annual recess is a routine part of the National Assembly’s legislative calendar, providing lawmakers the opportunity to balance national duties with constituency responsibilities and personal commitments.