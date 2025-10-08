Alleged Genocide: Many Christian Communities Have Suffered Attacks, Loss Of Lives — CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria on Wednesday said many Christian communities have suffered attacks, resulting in several loss of lives.

In a statement, CAN President, Daniel Okoh, called on security agencies to urgently arrest the spate of killings and attacks in the country.

“These realities are painful reminders of the urgent need for government and security agencies to act decisively to protect every citizen, regardless of region,” he stated.

US Senator Ted Cruz had accused Nigerian government officials of “ignoring and even facilitating the mass murder of Christians by Islamist jihadists.”

He also lamented that Nigerian Christians are being targeted and executed for their faith by Islamist terrorist groups, adding that they “are being forced to submit to sharia law and blasphemy laws across Nigeria. It is long past time to impose real costs on the Nigerian officials who facilitate these activities…”

Reacting to the claims, CAN said: “Our concern remains that these cries for justice and protection are too often met with delay or denial.

“We therefore renew our call on government and security agencies to take urgent, transparent, and equitable action to end the killings, safeguard vulnerable Christian communities from displacement, and ensure that perpetrators face the full weight of the law. The pain of Christian families torn apart by violence must never be treated as mere statistics.

“Over the years, CAN and the wider Christian community have worked tirelessly to draw attention, both nationally and internationally, to the persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

“The Association has established mechanisms for recording incidents of religiously motivated killings, engaged with international partners, written to the International Criminal Court in The Hague, and hosted global Christian organisations such as the World Evangelical Alliance and the Lausanne Movement. These sustained efforts demonstrate CAN’s consistent advocacy for justice, peace, and the protection of Christian communities under threat.”