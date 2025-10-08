No Regulation Breached In Bank Transactions With Yahaya Bello-Led Kogi Govt — Witness

The third prosecution witness of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Williams Abimbola, has confirmed during cross-examination that no regulation was breached in the transactions allowed by her bank, with the Kogi State Government, led by former governor Yahaya Bello.

Abimbola stated this at the resumed hearing on the alleged money laundering case instituted by the EFCC against him in Abuja.

A compliance officer with the United Bank for Africa (UBA), she admitted that she had given similar evidence before the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The witness, however, admitted not being the relationship or account manager of the Kogi Government House account and that the account was domiciled in Lokoja, but noted that transactions were in line with stipulated guidelines.

The witness, who had testified that she worked at the Area 3, Abuja branch of UBA at a previous FHC hearing on March 6, 2025, told the court that she could work at any branch.

Under cross-examination, the defence counsel, Joseph Daudu, SAN, asked the witness whether, as a compliance officer, her duty involves protecting the integrity of the bank from legal penalty, reputational damage, and financial losses.

She responded positively.

While testifying, she confirmed multiple transactions by Abdulsalam Hudu in the sum of ₦10 million each between July 31 and August 6, 2019.

But she told the court that she was not in a position to know why the withdrawals were made.

Bank Not Internal Auditor

When asked if no banker demands to know the purpose for which a customer makes a withdrawal, she explained that when making a transfer, the bank asks for the purpose of the transaction and the relationship with high-volume transactions.

But she added that the bank does not make such enquiries in the case of cash withdrawal, noting that the banker was not an internal auditor of the customer.

She also mentioned transfers, in tranches, by one Bello Abdullateef, on July 5, 2019, but noted, on cross-examination, that her bank did not breach any regulations in allowing the withdrawals or transfers.

“There was no withdrawal that went beyond ₦10 million in all the transactions presented before the court,” Williams said, while responding to the defence counsel.

The witness further claimed to have been with her bank for 19 years and that she understood the duties of a cashier, which included paying cash and receiving cash.

She also admitted that a customer could withdraw his money as much as he liked, inasmuch as the mandate was correct.

The witness had earlier listed the authorised signatories on the Kogi Government House account, as of 2004, to include Christopher Enefola as Permanent Secretary, Onekutu Daniel as Chief Accountant, and Hudu Abdulsalami as Accountant (Exhibits F2, Page 37).

She mentioned a letter dated September 2008, with three signatures — Elder P. S Ocheni, Abbas Ibrahim Abubakar, Chief Accountant; and Abdulsalami Hudu.

During cross-examination by the counsel for the third defendant, A. M. Aliyu, the witness was presented with a bank statement (Page 3 of F1, May 27, 2019), where the withdrawals were made.

Credit Entry

She admitted that the narration on the credit entry was the governor’s security fund, and noted a credit entry of ₦100 million, in two tranches of ₦50 million each.

Earlier, during cross-examination by Daudu, SAN, the witness had admitted that she had not met or had any business to do with the second defendant, Umar Oricha.

She also said she had not met the first defendant, former governor Yahaya Bello, before.

Counsel for the first defendant, Joseph Daudu, SAN, had earlier informed the court about an application before it, challenging jurisdiction.

He prayed the court to take their application so as not to waste precious time on witnesses.

Counsel for the prosecution, Kemi Pinheiro SAN, however, argued that the application was not ripe for hearing and that the motion should wait until November 12, another date for hearing.

The EFCC also called its fourth subpoenaed witness, Jesutoni Akoni, a compliance officer with Ecobank, who confirmed that he had a 13-page document before him.

Counsel to the second defendant, A. M Aliyu, however, objected to the admissibility of the document tendered, saying it did not comply with the provisions of the Evidence Act.

The court then discovered that the document tendered by the prosecution was actually addressed to Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court.

The prosecution admitted this and withdrew the cover letter.

The witness admitted, on cross-examination, that the name of Hudu Abdulsalam did not feature as a signatory to the account.

She also said that he did not know the three signatories to the account.

Justice Anenih thereafter adjourned the case to October 9, 2025, for continuation of hearing.