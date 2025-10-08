×

British PM Starmer In India After Trade Deal

The two-day visit follows his July meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in London, where the pair signed the trade accord.

Updated October 8, 2025
Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer (2nd L) arrives at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on October 8, 2025. Starmer arrived in India to meet his counterpart Narendra Modi and promote the recently signed trade deal with the south Asian nation. (Photo by Leon Neal / POOL / AFP)

 

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived in India Wednesday, months after London and New Delhi signed a landmark free trade agreement, capping years of intense negotiations.

Starmer’s first official trip to India, which he hopes will boost economic ties between the two nations, sees him accompanied by a 125-member delegation that includes top business leaders including British Airways chief executive Sean Doyle.

 

Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer (C) walks with Britain’s Business Secretary Peter Kyle (L) and Sean Doyle, Chief Executive of British Airways, on the tarmac at Heathrow Airport, west London, on October 7, 2025, before Starmer and Kyle depart for a visit to India. Starmer heads to India to meet his counterpart, Narendra Modi, and promote the recently signed trade deal with the South Asian nation. (Photo by Leon Neal / POOL / AFP)

 

The two-day visit follows his July meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in London, where the pair signed the trade accord.

 

Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer (C) poses with members of his business delegation at Heathrow Airport, west London, on October 7, 2025, as they depart for a visit to India. Starmer heads to India to meet his counterpart, Narendra Modi, and promote the recently signed trade deal with the South Asian nation. (Photo by Leon Neal / POOL / AFP)

Starmer is due to meet Modi on Thursday, and address a fintech conference in Mumbai alongside him.

“With India set to be the third biggest economy in the world by 2028, and trade with them about to become quicker and cheaper, the opportunities waiting to be seized are unparalleled,” Starmer said in a statement.

India and its former colonial ruler are the world’s fifth- and sixth-largest economies, with bilateral trade worth around $54.8 billion and investments supporting more than 600,000 jobs across both countries.

 

Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria react as they visit the scene outside Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Crumpsall, north Manchester, on October 3, 2025, following an attack at the synagogue yesterday. An attacker, named as Jihad al-Shamie, ploughed a car into a crowd outside a packed synagogue in Britain on Thursday, a Jewish holiday, before going on a stabbing spree, killing two people and leaving three wounded, police said. (Photo by Paul Currie / AFP)

 

The visit “will provide a valuable opportunity to reaffirm the shared vision of India and the United Kingdom to build a forward-looking partnership”, India’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

Under the new deal, India will slash tariffs on imports of British goods such as whisky, cosmetics, and medical devices, while Britain will reduce duties on clothing, footwear, and food products, including frozen prawns from India.

 

Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer (L) arrives at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on October 8, 2025. Starmer arrived in India to meet his counterpart, Narendra Modi, and promote the recently signed trade deal with the South Asian nation. (Photo by Leon Neal / POOL / AFP)

 

However, Starmer ruled out expanding visa access for Indian professionals despite pressure from industry.

“That isn’t part of the plan,” he told reporters en route to Mumbai.

“We’re here now to take advantage of the free trade agreement that we’ve already struck. We’ve got to implement it.”

 

Rights groups have urged Starmer to raise the case of Scottish Sikh blogger Jagtar Singh Johal, detained in India since 2017 over an alleged plot to kill right-wing Hindu leaders.

He has not been convicted, and one of the nine charges against him was dismissed in March.

 

