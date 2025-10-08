Former FBI Chief James Comey To Make First US Court Appearance

Former FBI director James Comey arrived at a federal courthouse on Wednesday to face felony charges in a case widely seen as an escalation of President Donald Trump’s campaign of legal retribution against political opponents.

Comey, 64, a prominent critic of the president, was indicted by a grand jury in Virginia last month on charges of making false statements to Congress and obstructing a congressional proceeding.

His arraignment, during which he is expected to plead not guilty, is being held at a federal courthouse in Alexandria before District Judge Michael Nachmanoff.

A few protestors gathered outside the court ahead of Comey’s arrival including a man holding up a sign reading “Show Trial.”

Comey’s indictment stems from sworn testimony he gave to the Senate Judiciary Committee in 2020.

He is accused of falsely stating that he had not authorized another FBI employee to be an anonymous source in news reports.

He faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

Comey was appointed to head the FBI by president Barack Obama in 2013 and was fired by Trump in 2017 amid a probe into whether any members of the Trump presidential campaign had colluded with Moscow to sway the 2016 vote.

The charges against Comey came just days after Trump had publicly urged Attorney General Pam Bondi to take action against the former FBI director and others he sees as enemies — a stunning departure from the principle that the Justice Department must be free from White House pressure.

The 79-year-old Trump, the first convicted felon to serve as US president, hailed the indictment, saying Comey is “one of the worst human beings this country has ever been exposed to.”

‘Costs to standing up’ to Trump

Since taking office in January, Trump has taken a number of punitive measures against his perceived enemies, purging government officials deemed to be disloyal, targeting law firms involved in past cases against him and pulling federal funding from universities.

Comey’s indictment came after the US attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, Erik Siebert, stepped down after reportedly telling Justice Department leaders there was insufficient evidence to charge Comey.

Trump replaced Siebert with Lindsey Halligan, one of his former personal lawyers, who brought the case to a grand jury and secured an indictment.

Comey has proclaimed his innocence and said “my family and I have known for years that there are costs to standing up to Donald Trump.”

Comey’s daughter, Maurene, was summarily fired in July as a prosecutor in Manhattan and has filed suit against the Justice Department over her dismissal.

Trump was the target of several investigations after leaving the White House in 2021.

The FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago home in 2022 as part of a probe into mishandling of classified documents and Trump was charged by Special Counsel Jack Smith with plotting to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Neither case came to trial, and Smith — in line with a Justice Department policy of not prosecuting a sitting president — dropped them both after Trump won the November 2024 vote.