I’m Most Important Politician In South-East, Not Obi – Kalu

Former Abia State Governor, Orji Kalu, says he remains the most important politician from the South-East region, not the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi.

Speaking as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Kalu downplayed Obi’s political relevance in the region.

He insisting that his political achievements surpassed Obi’s.

“He (Obi) is not my leader, I am the most important politician from that zone,” Kalu boasted.

“I have won two states before under PPA. I ran for president before , my 4.9 million votes in 2007 are still there. We achieved a lot with PPA. We had ministers, ambassadors, and other appointments under President Yar’Adua.”

Responding to a question on his future political ambitions, Kalu said age would not deter him from running for president if given the opportunity, citing former U.S. President Donald Trump as an example.

“If I’m healthy and God gives me life, I can still contest.The question is not age, it’s competency.

“It’s about what is in my brain and what I can deliver.”

When asked whether he believed Igbos should rally behind Obi ahead of future elections.

Nnamdi Kanu

During the interview, Kalu addressed the renewed agitation for the release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, cautioning against making public pronouncements on a matter still before the courts.

“You know this case is before a court of competent jurisdiction. It is not a very good thing for me to come out openly to start canvassing my opinion without knowing the position of the court or that of the President. The President is watching the judiciary closely.”

He said that discussions are ongoing at various levels, but he would not divulge private conversations held with President Bola Tinubu on the matter.

“I have discussed this issue with the President many times. But I cannot tell you what I discussed with him. It’s a privilege for me to have spoken to the President. What matters is that everyone wants a peaceful resolution,” Kalu said.

Senator Kalu underscored his respect for the judiciary, urging Nigerians to allow the courts to conclude their work before drawing conclusions.

“All of us are doing what I call backdoor diplomacy because of the utmost respect I have for the judiciary. We must not make Justice Nyako or any judge look like a fool by discussing this case publicly. Nigerians must respect the decisions of our courts,” he said.

The ex-governor emphasised that only the Attorney-General of the Federation has the legal power to discontinue such a case.

He also urged restraint among those calling for Kanu’s immediate release.