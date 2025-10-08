Judge To Rule On Admissibility Of Digital Evidence In Emefiele’s Trial

The Special Offences Division of the Lagos High Court in Ikeja has fixed Thursday October 9, to deliver a ruling on the admissibility of some critical digital evidence presented by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the ongoing trial of the immediate-past governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

Justice Rahman Oshodi fixed the date after listening to a heated exchange between lawyers involved in the case, over the authenticity and certification of documents extracted from a previous witness, the former Executive Assistant to the CBN Governor, Mr John Adetola.

The exchange followed the continuation of the testimony of an EFCC operative, Alvan Gurumnaan.

Led by the EFCC Counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), the witness detailed the digital trail uncovered during the commission’s investigation.

The evidence presented included WhatsApp conversations between key individuals in the case. There were chats with a Mr Eric Eboh, in which instructions were allegedly given to deliver $400,000 to the former CBN governor. The witness testified that the amount was said to have been delivered but

efforts to trace and interview the elusive Mr Eboh are still ongoing.

While some documents dated February 2024 were admitted as evidence without objection, another set of documents extracted from Adetola’s phone met stiff resistance from the Defence team who objected to its admissibility, citing a lack of proper certification as required under the Evidence Act.