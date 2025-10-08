Yakubu Left Behind A Weaker INEC, Says Yiaga’s Chief Itodo

Executive Director of Yiaga Africa, Samson Itodo, has said that the outgoing Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has left behind a weak electoral commission despite introducing significant reforms during his ten years in office.

Yakubu is leaving office as INEC chairman, having completed his two-term tenure of 10 years.

Speaking on Channels Television’s breakfast programme, The Morning Brief, on Wednesday, Itodo said while Yakubu made remarkable contributions to the electoral process, political interference weakened the Commission’s independence.

“You cannot wish away that Professor Mahmood introduced remarkable reforms. We are yet, as a country, to maximise the utility and potential of those reforms because of the actions of our politicians,” he said. “But I think that one thing that Professor Mahmood leaves behind to a large extent is a weak INEC weak to the extent that there is a lot of political interference with the functions of INEC.”



Itodo noted that partisan appointments and external influence in the commission’s affairs undermined the credibility of elections.

“A classic example is the appointment of partisan Resident Electoral Commissioners. The chairman is not the appointing authority, but under Professor Mahmood, we saw how three Resident Electoral Commissioners were removed from office because of either insubordination, lack of competence, or manipulating the electoral process,” he explained.

He added that such interference affected public trust and confidence in the system.

“There are several setbacks you can look at. Where is the level of trust today in the electoral process?” he questioned. “Other actors interfered with the functions of INEC, and that deepened the lack of integrity of the process.”

However, Itodo also acknowledged Yakubu’s major achievements, particularly the adoption of technology that transformed Nigeria’s elections.

“One of the greatest legacies Mahmood leaves behind is the automation of our electoral processes, especially the introduction of technology,” he said. “The BVAS and IReV were game-changers. They deepened the integrity of the accreditation process and enhanced transparency.”

He further praised Yakubu’s commitment to inclusion, noting INEC’s efforts to involve women, youths, and persons living with disabilities in the electoral process.

“Ten years in the life of an institution is indeed a long time,” he added.

The former INEC Chair handed over to May Agbamuche-Mbu as Acting Chairperson on Tuesday.

President Tinubu is expected to appoint his successor soon, subject to a Senate confirmation.