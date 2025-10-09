SSANU, NASU Members Protest In Abuja

Members of the senior staff association of Nigerian universities (SSANU) And those of the Non-Academic staff union (NASU) are protesting at the university of Abuja main campus

The protest is part of the nationwide action decided upon by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) Of the two unions, at the expiration of a two-week ultimatum they gave to the federal government to address their demands, which are mainly welfare matters

READ ALSO: SSANU, NASU Mobilise Members For ‘Massive Protest’ Thursday

The protesting university workers are demanding, among other things, the renegotiation of the 2009 agreement with the federal government, immediate payment of 25 and 35 per cent salary increment, and the immediate payment of all withheld salaries

The messages display on their placards urge the government to act fast, so as to avert a looming industrial crisis in the university community